The Most Inspiring Signs From the March For Our Lives

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Saturday, in more than 800 cities across the world, people took to the streets to protest gun-violence, stand up for school safety, and demand stricter gun-control laws as part of the March For Our Lives. At protests in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, and other major cities in the U.S., countless marchers made and brought powerful signs with them to get their message across: After the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, they want change — and they want it now.

Here, some of the most inspiring signs we’ve seen at the March For Our Lives, from reminders of the importance of students’s lives to witty burns against certain politicians and Trump administration officials.

“The Miseducation of Betsy DeVos”:

this Lauryn Hill/Betsy DeVos sign is already a strong contender for most creative #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BGocbyZsyx — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 24, 2018

Messages for other politicians and Trump administration officials:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A new generation of leaders. Proud to be following my two daughters. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/tkyTHM1QZF — John Weiss (@johncweiss) March 24, 2018

The meme signs:

The teens are really good at the signs pic.twitter.com/c2m3QI98uh — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) March 24, 2018

Memes are out in full force here at #MarchForOurLives in DC pic.twitter.com/qUVezHqFVc — Nick Dean (@bynickdean) March 24, 2018

“Protect kids / Not guns”:

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Signs with Emma González’s face and message:

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There are gun people, non-gun people, and then there are children:”

RT SenBooker RT MattStevens_x: Military Park in Newark, NJ #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/sfTviAJR0H — Union Free Press (@unionfreepress) March 24, 2018

Kids standing up for their lives:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Yarelis Puello, 17, told me she is participating in her first-ever protest. "It's not right," she said. "You should not be scared to go to school and learn." #boston #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/uT3YTaBflS — jennifer levitz (@jenniferlevitz) March 24, 2018

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The time to take action is now. Let’s fight for our children’s safety. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/wLBmbBfcZu — Cathy Spahr (@Spahr4thePeople) March 24, 2018

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Milwaukee #MarchForOurLives HAS SHOWN UP!! pic.twitter.com/p09HjOnDsv — March For Our Lives: 50 Miles More (@50milesmore) March 24, 2018

Signs with messages for the National Rifle Association:

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

“Murdered while in school / and still no gun laws / how come, Congress?”:

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Reminders that students aren’t giving up:

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Adults demanding that no more people be killed by mass shootings:

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The names of the people killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

People who “can’t believe” they still have to protest this “sh*t”:

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

“Am I next?”:

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Teens reminding politicians that they’ll soon be able to vote:

Teens are counting down the days until they can vote at the #MarchForOurLives in Parkland, FL. There’s a push to register voters at the rally. pic.twitter.com/DAHtCz1Lee — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) March 24, 2018