On Saturday, people across the world protested against gun violence, stood up for the safety of students, and demanded stricter gun-control laws at March For Our Lives rallies around the world. The events were attended by the #NeverAgain movement organizers — the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — as well as students, parents, and concerned citizens calling for change. Among the attendees were also several celebrities who sought to use their fame to bring awareness to the cause.

Why They March: Four Best Friends From Parkland Explain Why The March Matters to Them

From Paul McCartney (who spoke with CNN around the New York City site of John Lennon’s murder and said, “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here so it’s important to me”) to George and Amal Clooney in Washington, D.C., here are some of the high-profile marchers.

Jimmy Fallon with Miley Cyrus, who is performing at the D.C. rally, and her sister Noah Cyrus:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney with Nancy Pelosi in Washington:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And on their own:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Washington:

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Common and Andra Day on stage in Washington:

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Paul McCartney in New York City:

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Paul McCartney is marching in Central Park. “One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here.” #imagine — Ann Killion (@annkillion) March 24, 2018

Demi Lovato performed in D.C.:

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Glenn Close and Cher in D.C.:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, who performed together in D.C.:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our L

Jimmy Fallon (again) with Dennis Rodman in Washington:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh in New York City:

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg in D.C.:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi in New York City:

Julianne Moore attended the D.C. event:

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Ariana Grande performed in Washington:

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Vic Mensa also performed in D.C.:

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Amy Schumer in Los Angeles:

