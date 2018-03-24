Scenes From March For Our Lives Rallies Around the World

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

After losing 17 of their classmates and teachers to a horrific school shooting, student survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, organized the March For Our Lives protest against gun violence. While the main demonstration is in Washington, D.C., the event has not only inspired hundreds of related events around the U.S., but also a number of mass protests in cities around the world.

Protests have been reported in Paris, France; Tokyo, Japan; Brisbane, Australia; Brussels, Belgium; Berlin, Germany; Tel Aviv, Israel; Rome, Italy; Amsterdam, Netherlands; London, England; and a number of other cities, where thousands of children and adults have joined together to demand an end to unnecessary gun violence and call on lawmakers to enact stricter gun legislation. Below, the most powerful scenes from March For Our Lives protests around the world.

Paris, France:

Photo: Owen Franken/Corbis via Getty Images

In Paris, France, the March for Our Lives rally faces the Eiffel Tower at Place de Trocadero. Student Beatrice Spencer is protesting against both gun violence and the pervasiveness of sexual harassment, as she has the phrase “Time’s Up!” written on her face.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands:

Supporting #marchforourlives with @marchforourlivesnl from across the Atlantic pic.twitter.com/zfGRwwdlhb — Rebekah McQuade (@rebekahmcq) March 24, 2018

Protesters gathered at the Museumplein in Amsterdam’s Museumkwartier neighborhood.

Mallorca, Spain:

Photo: CATI CLADERA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/CATI CLADERA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter

“The world supports U.S.A. gun reform,” one sign reads.

Tokyo, Japan:

At the March for Our Lives in Tokyo, demonstrators held up the names of Americans killed by guns https://t.co/JxwjWfm7tK pic.twitter.com/6AuB8e1gHZ — CNN International (@cnni) March 24, 2018

Demonstrators in Tokyo carried signs with both the names and ages of Americans who were killed by gun violence.

Munich, Germany:

Photo: Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rome, Italy:

London, England:

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

“The scariest thing in a school should be my grades,” reads the sign held up by a student in London.

Brussels, Belgium:

Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This post will be updated throughout the day.