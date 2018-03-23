All the Celebrities Attending the March for Our Lives

Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday, people will be taking to the streets of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, and more than 800 other cities around the world for the March for Our Lives. Organized by student survivors of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the event seeks to protest gun violence, demand stricter gun-control laws, and stand up for school safety. The Parkland teens leading the #NeverAgain movement will be attending the protests, as well many high-profile celebrities — each of whom are attempting to use their fame to prevent such senseless massacres from occurring again.

Here, the celebrities, speakers, and performers set to attend the March for Our Lives events.

At the protest in Washington, D.C.:

The main March for Our Lives event will be taking place on Saturday at noon in Washington, D.C., just a few blocks away from the Capitol. Major celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, and Cher, are planning on marching during the demonstration, while a number of others are scheduled to take the stage at the event.

The march’s musical performers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Ben Platt, Vic Mensa, Andra Day, and Demi Lovato. Grande’s performance will likely be powerful and one not to miss, as a bombing at her Manchester concert last year killed a number of her young fans.

At the protest in Los Angeles:

The March for Our Lives in Los Angeles will be packed with celebrity speakers and performers. Amy Schumer — who has been an outspoken anti-gun violence advocate since a shooting at a Louisiana screening of her film Trainwreck in 2013 — is set to speak at the West Coast event. Joining her will be Olivia Wilde, Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton, Skai Jackson, Meg Donnelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Cappie Pondexter, Jacob Sartorius, Trevor Hall, Mason Cook, Bret Lockett, and more.

We will update this post as we learn of more speakers and performers at other events around the world.﻿