Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Saturday’s March For Our Lives protests were filled with powerful moments, from speeches given by the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to students from Newtown, Connecticut, joining the rallies. But one of the most inspiring moments of the day came when 11-year-old Naomi Wadler, who recently led a walkout at her school in Virginia, took the stage in Washington.

Why They March: Four Best Friends From Parkland Explain Why The March Matters to Them

With more eloquence and poise than most adults could ever hope to muster, Wadler told the crowd in D.C., “Me and my friend Carter led a walkout at our elementary school on the 14th. We walked out for 18 minutes, adding a minute to honor Courtlin Arrington, an African-American girl who was the victim of gun violence at her school in Alabama after the Parkland shooting.”

Wadler continued: “I am here today to represent Courtlin Arrington. I am here today to represent Hadiya Pendleton. I am here today to represent Taiyania Thompson, who at just 16 was shot dead at her home in Washington, D.C. I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news.”

The young student went on to say that “these black girls and women” have been “just numbers” for far too long. “I’m here to say never again for those girls, too. I am here to say that everyone should value those girls, too,” she said.

Many people on social media were appropriately inspired and impressed by her speech:

Naomi Wadler is an incredibly poised 11-year-old. “We know it’s only seven short years until we have the right to vote.” — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler is currently standing in the gap for all of the black girls and black women who are victims of gun violence. All the black girls and Black women who don’t get a hashtag and who don’t become front page news. Thank you Naomi. #MarchForOurLives — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 24, 2018

naomi wadler is only 11 years old and is more woke and educated than our president #MarchForOurLives — love, marissa 41 (@IostincamiIa) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler: Remember her name. Young Black Girls Rock. #MarchForOurLivesDC pic.twitter.com/OTjogrm7WQ — Chris Redwood (@KissyfurRedwood) March 24, 2018

My gosh. Naomi Wadler is in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and she is speaking better than I could to the crowd in Washington. AMAZING young person — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler: you are a massive force for change. We are all so proud of you. https://t.co/BYmohwMAJf — mom friend allie (@SaltyFeminism) March 24, 2018

Watch her full speech below.