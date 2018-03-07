Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom

By

Sun-soaked Los Angeles might not be an ideal locale for creatures of the night, but for members of the Sabretooth Clan — the world’s largest social network of vampire lifestylers — it’s perfect.

Each year, more than a thousand fanged, well-coiffed vampires attend the Endless Night Vampire Ball in Hollywood. Presided over by Father Sebastiaan, the founder of the Clan, this party is a riot of color, 19th-century costumes, and teeth-baring.

At daybreak, however, Father Sebastiaan — a.k.a. Sebastiaan van Houten — returns to his job as fang-maker for his unending stream of clients. From his studio in Hollywood, he schools us on the role of fangs as sex toy, the epic-ness of his balls, and the rites of transformation any human has to undergo in order to enter his Clan.

