Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Guest-List Details

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A lucky 2,640 members of the (British) public have been invited to the Royal wedding on May 19. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced today that they are extending specific invitations to members of the public, including 1,200 from “every corner of the United Kingdom.”

The official royal statement said that Markle and Prince Harry had specifically asked for people “from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.” That’s our girl.

These guests will be on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the happy couple arrive and leave the chapel. The crowd will be composed of:

1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.

610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.

530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not issue similar invites for their wedding in 2011. Prince Harry and Markle have not released their official guest list of people who get to sit inside the chapel.