Meghan Markle Attends First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth

Although soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle and her lip gloss attended Queen Elizabeth’s pre-Christmas lunch back in December, the suit-wearer hadn’t actually attended an official event with her future grandmother-in-law … that is, until now. On Monday, Markle joined Queen Elizabeth at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London — the most important royal appearance Markle has carried out so far.

If you’re wondering, Commonwealth Day is observed by people in Commonwealth countries across the world. This year’s Westminster Abbey service, in particular, is a multi-faith and multi-cultural event that features readings, testimonies, flag bearers from each of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth and … a performance by Liam Payne from One Direction.

Wearing a dress and coat by Amanda Wakeley and hat by Stephen Jones, Markle arrived at the event along with her royal ginger, Prince Harry, and future in-laws, Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Middleton was wearing a dress and coat by Beulah London and hat by Lock & Co., according to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.) Shortly afterward, Queen Elizabeth herself showed up.

Markle and Prince Harry sat directly behind Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles throughout the Commonwealth Day service (while Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, sat next to Prince William and Kate Middleton). But no word yet on whether the queen and Markle bonded over a love of Liam Payne’s sweet baby vocals beforehand or if they whispered Harry Styles trivia to one another in between speakers during the service — but let’s just assume they did.

.@LiamPayne sings John Mayer's 'Waiting on the World to Change' during the #CommonwealthDay service. pic.twitter.com/XEDziNjx9F — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2018

And after the service – following Payne’s cover of John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” – Markle and Middleton were spotted greeting some children, how cute.

