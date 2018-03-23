Meghan Markle and Her Messy Bun Go to Northern Ireland

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s messy bun is almost like the third wheel in her relationship with Prince Harry. Sure, Harry is fine, but her royal-precedent-breaking messy bun is better. The threesome traveled to Belfast in Northern Ireland as part of the royal couple’s pre-wedding U.K. tour.

This time, Markle wore a side bun, instead of the classic nape-of-the-neck bun. Surely many of the schoolchildren that they were visiting thought to themselves, “Hey, Megs and I are wearing the same hairstyle.”

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Aside from her windswept hairstyle, Markle also wore a pair of rust-colored velvet Jimmy Choo stilettos, which added an equally unexpected and pleasing pop of color to her sweater and midi skirt.

Photo: Mark Marlow/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan, if you’re reading this, please wear a messy bun at your wedding. It’s the perfect end to your love story.