The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

This Brow Kit I’ve Been Using for a Decade Has Given My Eyebrows Purpose

The kit lasts so long, my Cost Per Application is a mere $0.03 a day.

2:34 p.m.

Monty Python Member Says #MeToo Movement Turned Hollywood Into the Mob

“A night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.”

2:32 p.m.

The Science of How Your Diet Affects Your Mental Health

The emerging field of “nutritional psychiatry” is exploring how the food you eat can affect your risk of depression.

2:17 p.m.

What It Means That Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Hired a Criminal Defense Lawyer

“It’s a curious choice if it’s an amicable separation.”

12:48 p.m.

Veteran New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter Dead at 88

She was a longtime advocate for women’s rights and co-authored the Violence Against Women Act.

12:36 p.m.

Pantene’s New Shampoo and Conditioner Use an Unexpected Skin-Care Product

Micellar water is a key to healthy strands.

12:32 p.m.

You’ll Never Guess What Selena Gomez’s Favorite New Accessory Is

Hint: It’s a “good” book.

12:27 p.m.

Kanye West Is Being Sued Because Yeezy Looks Too Much Like Hunting Gear

Jordan Outdoor Enterprises is taking on Kanye West.

12:09 p.m.

Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to write and executive produce the series.

12:05 p.m.

Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the New Season of the Bachelorette

With Becca, all the men, and a guy in a chicken suit.

12:00 p.m.

This Stylist’s Instagram Has the Most Beautiful Color Scheme

Meet Jessi Frederick.

11:42 a.m.

Walking 6-Pack Justin Theroux Finally Getting Into Shape

He has reportedly been working on his revenge bod.

11:26 a.m.

Teens Already Know How to Overthrow the Government

You would too if you’d grown up reading the Hunger Games.

11:24 a.m.

I Am So Jealous of Tavi Gevinson’s Custom Secret History Jacket

Inspired by the cult novel by Donna Tartt.

11:23 a.m.

29 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Marni to Madewell

Including a rarely-on-sale Moncler puffer.

11:06 a.m.

Steve Bannon Says Mussolini Was a ‘Guy’s Guy,’ Who Was ‘Clearly Loved by Women’

The former White House strategist also loves the fascist dictator’s fashion sense.

10:57 a.m.

How Meghan Markle Gets Her Royal Wardrobe

She’s more like us than you’d think (for now).

10:50 a.m.

Parkland Shooting Survivor Explains Why Arming Teachers Is ‘Stupid’

Emma González slams the proposal to give educators guns.

10:11 a.m.

Do I Have What It Takes to Make Money on Instagram?

There are three ways to do it.

10:00 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. and Wife Confirm They’ve Filed for Divorce

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways.”