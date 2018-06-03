Last week, an image of 2-year-old Parker Curry staring up at Michelle Obama’s official portrait in awe went viral. Parker’s mom explained that the little girl didn’t know who Obama was; she had thought she was looking at a “queen.” The former First Lady was so touched by the image, she ended up inviting Parker over on Tuesday for what ended up being a very cute dance party.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

Parker’s mother Jessica Curry told CNN over the weekend that her daughter couldn’t take her eyes off Amy Sherald’s portrait of Obama in the National Portrait Gallery. She also said that the little girl thought Obama was a queen — and that she wanted to be a queen as well. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it,” Curry told CNN.

According to People, several people sent the viral image of Parker staring at the portrait to Obama, and she decided that she wanted to meet the adorable girl. And so, on Tuesday, the former First Lady had Parker over to her office. She posted a video of the two dancing to “Shake It Off,” as well as sweet images of them chatting on her couch.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!,” Obama wrote in the caption. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself … and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you.” Excuse us while we cry.