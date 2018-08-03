Mike Pence Gets Roasted for International Women’s Day Tweet

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Here are just some basic facts about how Mike Pence relates to women: He calls his wife “Mother” and he’s not allowed to dine alone with any women besides her. While he was Governor of Indiana, he made several disastrous decisions about women’s health, including signing a bill that required burial or cremation of fetal remains. He recently said that he was confident abortion would end in the United States “in our time” and boasted about the anti-choice legislation the Trump administration has supported thus far.

The same Mike Pence decided to broadcast how much he respects women in an International Women’s Day tweet that’s only slightly less embarrassing than McDonald’s flipping their golden arches to a W.

“Today, on #InternationalWomensDay — and ALL days — we recognize the countless contributions women have made to our economy, our communities, & our Nation,” he wrote. “The Trump Admin will continue to strive to empower women across America to keep making a profound impact.”

Today, on #InternationalWomensDay - and ALL days - we recognize the countless contributions women have made to our economy, our communities, & our Nation. The Trump Admin will continue to strive to empower women across America to keep making a profound impact. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 8, 2018

Unsurprisingly, this sentiment raised several eyebrows:

Nice try. We are coming for you. And we will take you. And we will sit you down. And we will have LUNCH with you. https://t.co/anqWIo9Mhn — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 8, 2018

Just don't have dinner alone with them. https://t.co/wYJb4beiiI — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) March 8, 2018

But only if Mother is in the room. https://t.co/sFgDh3DZzf — John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) March 8, 2018

Proud to recognize all the women I'm not allowed to dine alone with. https://t.co/g3l8PRuvQl — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) March 8, 2018

Every woman hates you. https://t.co/aOsv0wUt5r — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 8, 2018

"Just grab them by the p***y," right, Mike? You do your little best to strip away women's rights and you're so messed up in the head you won't even sit with women unless accompanied by your wife. Get away from us, you creep. https://t.co/ieBhkVQqwi — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) March 8, 2018

Make Americans call their wives Mother Again. #MAMA https://t.co/7ncALe2hgs — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) March 8, 2018

We’re sure Mother did her best to comfort him.