This Bag Is Going to Be Everywhere Soon

When a girlfriend of mine showed up to dinner sporting a roomy, sculptural bag from Mlouye, I knew it wouldn’t be long before I saw it all over Instagram. It was just that good.

The relatively new brand–(pronounced muh-loy)– is by Meb Rure, a former furniture designer from Turkey. Rure shifted to accessories because she saw a need for sleek, high-quality carryalls that could hold a day’s worth of belongings and didn’t cost thousands of dollars. The result is a collection of architectural bags in pleasing shades like “mineral green” and “pink cloud.”

Her newest creation, the Pandora, is a cool geometric shape that comes in five colors, including a slightly saturated champagne that’s my personal favorite. The outside opens to a red silk interior that’s padded and fits all the essentials. You can carry it in a hand, or sling it over your shoulder with a detachable strap.

At $500, it’s not as expensive as a typical $2000 “It” bag, but it feels just as destined for fame. It might wind up taking over my Instagram feed, but I know it’s a purchase I won’t regret.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.