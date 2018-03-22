Naomi Campbell to Receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It goes without saying that ’90s supermodel Naomi Campbell is a fashion icon, but the CFDA just decided to write that coveted title in stone.

On Thursday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Ms. Campbell will be the 2018 recipient of its Fashion Icon Award, to be presented on June 4 at the CFDA Awards. Campbell joins the ranks of past icons Rihanna, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Pharrell Williams, and Kate Moss — many of whom are Campbell’s friends.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award,” Campbell told Vogue. “Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers that have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

In addition to this year’s design nominees, Diane von Furstenberg will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change. Narciso Rodriguez will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Carolina Herrera will receive the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful will receive the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. And Donatella Versace will receive the International Award.

With Issa Rae as host, it’s bound to be a fun night at the Brooklyn Museum this summer. Will Campbell’s rumored beau Skepta accompany her to the CFDA Awards, too? We sure hope so.