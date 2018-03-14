The Most Inspiring Signs From the National School Walkout

On Wednesday, thousands of students across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms as part of National School Walkout Day. Held on the one-month anniversary of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students participating in the nationwide demonstration protested gun violence, demanded stricter gun-control laws, and called on lawmakers to make school safety a priority. Many students — including those in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as college and even medical schools — also made inspiring signs that they carried while protesting. Here are some of the most powerful signs.
The one in which memes meet gun-control:
“Fix this before I text my mom from under a desk”:
Signs with the names of the 17 people killed during the Florida school shooting:
Bringing Black Panther into the protest:
“Girls clothing in schools is regulated more than guns in America”:
An actual peace sign made by students:
Signs that stressed the importance of a child’s life:
Some students’ signs stressed how much they’d rather study for an exam or write an essay than be killed in a shooting:
“School is supposed to be safe”:
Some signs had sobering statistics of the number of students killed and injured in gun violence in America:
“18th century laws can’t regulate 21st century weapons”:
Some signs carried the names of other schools and towns affected by shootings, including Columbine and Newtown:
There was also a sign that called for “books not bullets”: