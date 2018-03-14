The Most Inspiring Signs From the National School Walkout

On Wednesday, thousands of students across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms as part of National School Walkout Day. Held on the one-month anniversary of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students participating in the nationwide demonstration protested gun violence, demanded stricter gun-control laws, and called on lawmakers to make school safety a priority. Many students — including those in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as college and even medical schools — also made inspiring signs that they carried while protesting. Here are some of the most powerful signs.

The one in which memes meet gun-control:

great sign my little sister sent me from today’s #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/i0WqRMdaDF — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) March 14, 2018

“Fix this before I text my mom from under a desk”:

Fix this before I text my mom from under a desk #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/bk820wL7Kt — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 14, 2018

Signs with the names of the 17 people killed during the Florida school shooting:

"For the first time in a long time, the nation is listening to us. What will we tell it?" asks eleventh grader Zyahna Bryant through a bullhorn as 16 students at Charlottesville High School memorialize the 17 people shot to death last month in Parkland, Florida. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/3HVckmwxJV — C-VILLE Weekly (@cvillenews_desk) March 14, 2018

Bringing Black Panther into the protest:

“Girls clothing in schools is regulated more than guns in America”:

An actual peace sign made by students:

Students at Sunset View Elementary School in San Diego formed a peace sign on the grass during today's National School Walkout. https://t.co/ttWjKw5N5J pic.twitter.com/546HH5mvOn — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 14, 2018

Signs that stressed the importance of a child’s life:

A sign created by one of our students. I think that pretty much says it all. #RMSproud #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/C7zfQXhAop — Amanda Funk (@Techieteach11) March 14, 2018

Some students’ signs stressed how much they’d rather study for an exam or write an essay than be killed in a shooting:

“School is supposed to be safe”:

Some signs had sobering statistics of the number of students killed and injured in gun violence in America:

We are walked out today so we don’t have to run out tomorrow #EnoughIsEnough #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/TalBNm2pRe — Olive McVicker (@oliveatley3) March 14, 2018

“18th century laws can’t regulate 21st century weapons”:

I am proud to be a part of Penn High School and a part of history. This ends now. #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/d1L2lGSwEr — Thomas Dini (@ThomasDini) March 14, 2018

Some signs carried the names of other schools and towns affected by shootings, including Columbine and Newtown:

change is coming . @nfaschool , thank you for allowing us and encouraging us to use our voices. this is not the end. we're just getting started. #EnoughisEnough #NeverAgain #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/xmrrj6Ngki — libby (@libbypellerin1) March 14, 2018

There was also a sign that called for “books not bullets”:

At a loss for words with the overwhelming support we received today and so proud that you have decided to stand up. Remember, this is a movement and NOT a moment. We are not finished. This is just the beginning. Thank you all so much. 🧡 #EnoughIsEnough #neveragain #walkout pic.twitter.com/lnBiU6Ty8n — WV Student Walkout (@wvwalkout) March 14, 2018