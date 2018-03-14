The Most Inspiring Signs From the National School Walkout

A sign from the walkout.

On Wednesday, thousands of students across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms as part of National School Walkout Day. Held on the one-month anniversary of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students participating in the nationwide demonstration protested gun violence, demanded stricter gun-control laws, and called on lawmakers to make school safety a priority. Many students — including those in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as college and even medical schools — also made inspiring signs that they carried while protesting. Here are some of the most powerful signs.

The one in which memes meet gun-control:

“Fix this before I text my mom from under a desk”:

Signs with the names of the 17 people killed during the Florida school shooting:

Bringing Black Panther into the protest:

“Girls clothing in schools is regulated more than guns in America”:

An actual peace sign made by students:

Signs that stressed the importance of a child’s life:

Some students’ signs stressed how much they’d rather study for an exam or write an essay than be killed in a shooting:

“School is supposed to be safe”:

Some signs had sobering statistics of the number of students killed and injured in gun violence in America:

“18th century laws can’t regulate 21st century weapons”:

Some signs carried the names of other schools and towns affected by shootings, including Columbine and Newtown:

There was also a sign that called for “books not bullets”:

