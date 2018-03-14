The Most Powerful Moments From the National School Walkout

Photo: @loisbeckett/Twitter

On Wednesday — the one-month anniversary of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — thousands of students across the U.S. participated in National School Walkout Day to protest gun violence. Students left their elementary, middle, or high school classrooms — and some even walked out of college and medical school lectures — to stand up for school safety and honor the 17 victims killed during the massacre. From young kids wearing orange in solidarity to moving chants from teen advocates, here are some of the most powerful moments from the protests.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a walkout in Parkland, Florida:

Some students in Brooklyn held up signs with a picture of Emma González, a Stoneman Douglas senior who became a powerful gun-control advocate after the shooting:

@Emma4Change 3rd and 4th graders in Bed Stuy Brooklyn are with you!!! pic.twitter.com/HOrWH0hQe4 — Molly Dawson (@mommy_dawson) March 14, 2018

These elementary school students in Virginia — clad in orange — laid completely still on the ground in silence (after preparing reporters to cover the event):

Covering a walkout this morning at an elementary school in Virginia, and the 11-year-old organizers had a press packet ready for me. pic.twitter.com/eeElhGciid — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

It is freezing cold and these 60+ elementary school protesters are lying completely still, and no one is making a sound, just the posters flapping a little over their bodies. Alexandria, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/6OI0GHbdQN — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Elementary school walkout in Alexandria, Virginia. More than 65 kids, and they are totally silent. Look at those faces. pic.twitter.com/ThyzDtyGo5 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Students chanted “Bullshit” on camera:

Students just chanting "bullshit" in every cable news b-roll is pretty fucking terrific. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) March 14, 2018

Many students in D.C. walked out of class — all the way to the White House:

#EnoughIsEnough - #students commemorate those killed in gun violence with 17 minutes of silence in front of #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/cHPYCDmoUb — Liane Schalatek (@liane_boell) March 14, 2018

Students at the White House join nationwide protest to demand gun control, school safety. #EnoughIsEnough #SchoolShootings pic.twitter.com/uSKgA9vq7A — Bob Reid (@rhreid) March 14, 2018

Students in Brooklyn chanted “Guns in school is not cool”:

“Guns in school is not cool!” pic.twitter.com/XwR9iYqZ5a — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) March 14, 2018

Crowd not small (teachers encouraged them to walk out) pic.twitter.com/lJg8wApJMA — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) March 14, 2018

In Georgia, students poured out of their high school, even though their administrator said they’d face consequences for walking out:

Students pouring out of Brookwood high in Gwinnet supporting the national walkout . Administrators in Gwinnett said those who left class would face punishment . pic.twitter.com/9QcFwGA9qG — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) March 14, 2018

Students across the country made powerful signs demanding gun-control and safer schools:

NYU School of Medicine stands with Parkland and students all over the country #EnoughIsEnough #GunReformNow #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/RxRPrBm9Hy — Very Gay Genius (@brianbrownbear) March 14, 2018

Some students spent their walkout registering themselves and others to vote — so that they can have a say in gun-control laws moving forward — and also wrote to their representatives to demand they make school safety a priority:

A moment of silence for the 17 lives lost a month ago, followed by an overwhelming amount of students who registered to vote, wrote letters to Reps, and signed a banner honoring Parkland. @NeverAgainMSD we support you❤️ #NationalWalkoutDay #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/lagR9JzxcJ — Alaena (@Alaena75) March 14, 2018