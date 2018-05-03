On Sunday night, during the Academy Awards, Nike released a new commercial starring Serena Williams in celebration of International Women’s Day. Over a video montage of Williams dominating the court through the years, the tennis star spoke about rising above the difficulties she has faced from critics:

I’ve never been the right kind of woman. Over-sized and over-confident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I’m proving time and time again that there’s no wrong way to be a woman.

The ad ends with the words: “Until we all win.”

“Nike wanted to recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of women everywhere and share our belief in gender equality, in this case, delivered by Serena Williams, the greatest athlete of all time,” the company said in a press release. Watch the video above.