Rarely does a day go by when we don’t see a fashionable woman on the F train with a sleek little backpack, and we look a little closer and see that subtle Matt & Nat logo. Matt & Nat are Canadian makers of some of the best vegan bags out there, and for those looking to become a daily backpack-wearer, here are a bunch of stately ones that are up to 48 percent off at Yoox.

