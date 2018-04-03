E! Host Josh Horowitz Addresses ‘Awkward’ Casey Affleck Situation at the Oscars

Coming into tonight’s Oscars, one of the subplots of the telecast was how E! host Ryan Seacrest would fare after misconduct accusations were brought against him. During the network’s red-carpet coverage, correspondent Josh Horowitz brought up another one of the evening’s uncomfortable topics: Casey Affleck’s decision to not present this year’s award for Best Actress. Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lawrence will present the trophy together during tonight’s gala, which Horowitz explained after saying that “Casey took himself out of an awkward situation.” As last year’s Best Actor winner, Affleck would have been the traditional choice to crown this year’s top lead actress performance, but with his own legal issues involving misconduct still sitting in the air throughout this awards season, he withdrew from the event.