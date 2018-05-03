Here’s Exactly How You Should React When Your Friend Wins an Oscar

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

Not only did Jordan Peele make history at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night when he became the first black winner of the Best Original Screenplay award, he also received the best friend reaction to his award from his buddy and longtime partner-in-comedy, Keegan-Michael Key.

Although he didn’t attend the Oscars ceremony, Key watched it all go down at a viewing party. When Peele won his Oscar, Key was spotted jumping up on his chair with his arms above his head in a look of absolute joy. Key also appeared to have tears of happiness in his eyes in pictures taken during Peele’s speech.

The pictures, rightfully, warmed the cold hearts of everyone on social media, many of whom acknowledged the importance of being able to experience pure happiness for someone else’s accomplishments:

Everyone needs a friend like Keegan-Michael Key in their life pic.twitter.com/F9co2naa8Z — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ — Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 5, 2018

This picset of Keegan Michael Key celebrating Jordan’s Oscar win is everything! I pray all your friends celebrate your successes like this behind your back 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ENRnrEYulx — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) March 5, 2018

If your friend isn't happy for you like Keegan-Michael Key was when @JordanPeele won, then they're not your real friend. (Photo cred: @benwinston) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MdQCSiMkcU — Joi-Marie (@dcfab) March 5, 2018

And even Key himself share a pic of his pure delight in his friend’s achievement:

Later, the pair were seen embracing at an Oscars after-party. No, I’m not crying, you’re crying (I’m crying, we’re all crying).

well this is a way to cry pic.twitter.com/HTkT7Sq6kz — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) March 5, 2018

Pic of the day pic.twitter.com/0gRuTCXNnI — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018