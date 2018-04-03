Getty Mixes Up Two Asian-American Women at the 2018 Oscars

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2018 Oscars have been pretty sensitive to plenty of touchy issues. Jimmy Kimmel addressed the elephant in the room in the form of Time’s Up and #MeToo. Later Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra presented a united front on the same topic. That was followed by Jordan Peele’s joyous win for Get Out, a nice counterpoint to the prior lack of diversity at the Academy Awards.

And yet, there was this very awkward gaff on the red carpet. Eagle eyed Jackie Wong was quick to catch a very confused Getty Images moment on Twitter.

OMG Getty Images. Not Mirai Nagasu. pic.twitter.com/i4n58WArQ5 — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) March 4, 2018

It seems like someone at the photo agency mixed up two Asian-American women. Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran was mislabeled as Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and vice versa happened. Granted both were wearing dresses in the similar color schemes — Tran in Jenny Packham and Nagasu in Tadashi Shoji but that’s where the similarity ended. In case anyone needs clarification, Nagasu was the second American woman to land a triple axel and won the bronze medal in Pyeongchang — and Tran stole the show in Star Wars as mechanic Rose Tico.

Given that the Oscars were criticized over Chris Rock’s Asian-American joke back in 2016, where a group of children were marched out as the accounting team, people are not amused.

Looks like the #oscarsowhite hashtag isn’t going anywhere this season.