Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Despite being accused of sexual assault by his former E! News assistant last week, Ryan Seacrest has been holding red-carpet court for the network at the Oscars, chatting with everyone from Allison Janney to Mary J. Blige to Christopher Plummer. While many of his interviews were harmless enough, his brief chat with Taraji P. Henson briefly took a turn for the shady when she subtly brought up karmic destiny — and what happens to all of the baddies out there. “The universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” Henson said, reaching out and touching Seacrest’s chin, “you know what I mean?” Cue an awkward silence. Yeah, we know what you mean.