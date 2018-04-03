Coming off an awards season defined by all-black fashion protests, it was no surprise that the 2018 Oscars red carpet seemed vibrant in comparison.
But there was something else in the air. The actors, directors, presenters, and Olympians like Adam Rippon weren’t just wearing color — they had a sense of humor with their wardrobe choices. They showed some style, not just fashion. And in addition to new, young faces, those over 70 also showed how it’s done. As a result, the red carpet was the most fun it’s been in years.
Honestly, there were so many good looks it was hard to choose the standouts. Below, our attempt to rank the best, worst, and weirdest looks from the 90th Academy Awards.
Best Harness: Adam Rippon
The Olympic skater with perfect brows wore a Moschino suit by Jeremy Scott with “cold shoulder” detailing. We give this leather daddy a ten-out-of-ten.
Best-Looking Cast: Black Panther
Winston Duke looked dapper in Etro, Lupta Nyong’o beamed in Atelier Versace, and Danai Gurira oozed elegance in Gabriela Hearst. Chadwick Boseman (not pictured) also killed it in Givenchy couture. Wakanda forever!
Most Goop-y: Saoirse Ronan
There was so much blah blush on the red carpet this year, but Saoirse Ronan rose above the rest. As the internet dutifully pointed out, her Calvin Klein gown was reminiscent of Gwenyth Paltrow’s 1999 Oscars dress by Ralph Lauren.
Best Turt: Maya Rudolph
We’re way past first-date turtlenecks; we want to marry this Valentino look.
Hottest Hot Pink: Viola Davis
We’d like to bottle up this stunning Michael Kors look and highlight important documents with it.
Best Pussy Bow: Nicole Kidman
[Claps oddly for Armani Privé.]
Best Repeat: Rita Moreno
The 86-year-old actress wore the same dress she wore to the 1962 Oscars, when she won for her starring role in West Side Story. Translation: she’s still got it.
Best Newcomer: Beanie Feldstein
Will you go to prom with us, too?
Best Sleeve: St. Vincent
Who needs a date when you have f-a-s-h-i-o-n!!! This pouffy Saint Laurent sleeve definitely needs its own seat.
Most Regal: Tiffany Haddish
The Girls Trip actress honored her late father’s wishes by wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress.
Best Lads: Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Berluti, Berluti, Berluti. Armani. Armani. Armani.
Shirt Most Likely to Make Us Cry: James Ivory
The Call Me by Your Name screenwriter made us relive that scene all over again by wearing Timothée Chalamet’s sad face on his shirt.
Best Color: Greta Gerwig
The Lady Bird actress brought some Sacramento sunshine to the red carpet in Rodarte.
Most Iconic: Agnès Varda
The 89-year-old feminist filmmaker and style icon wore a full silk Gucci set, proving that the Italian brand isn’t just for millennials.