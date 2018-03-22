Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO / Stringer/2012 AFP

Just days before student survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, will lead a worldwide march for gun control, the school district has decided that they must wear clear backpacks to class. And the students are not thrilled by this change.

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, made the announcement last night, to be enacted after spring break. If a student doesn’t have a clear backpack, one will be provided to them.

The New York Times pointed out that since the shooting last month, two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been charged with carrying knives on campus and the shooter’s brother was arrested for trespassing. Students will also be given an ID badge that they must have on them at all times, and the school district is exploring the idea of putting metal detectors at entrances.

Many students criticized the move on social media for being ineffective compared to gun-control laws.

s/o to America for making my school seem like jail now because legislators don’t have common sense gun reform on their agendas https://t.co/MJZFeaeiSa — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) March 21, 2018

Great. Because clear backpacks are gonna fix everything. I appreciate the attempt, but I’d rather have common since gun laws than a clear backpack.



#NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/1HRudeSOib — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 21, 2018

Enforcing students to wear clear backpacks is simply like putting a band-aid on a broken bone — natasha #NeverAgain (@sighnatasha) March 22, 2018

The students are focused on changing the nation’s gun laws, and have planned the March for Our Lives this weekend. There are 270 events worldwide that will accompany the main march in D.C. Their goal is to spur concrete legislative action for stricter gun-control laws to prevent school shootings from happening.