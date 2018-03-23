The Parkland Student Survivors Have Taken Over Media

Photo: Time

In the days leading up to this weekend’s March for Our Lives, the student survivors of the horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are everywhere. You can find them on magazine covers and major TV news and morning shows; you can read their op-eds and the newspapers they’ve guest-edited. These teens are leading a revolution, opposing gun violence and advocating for stricter gun-control laws with their #NeverAgain movement, and organizing this weekend’s nationwide protest. It’s only fitting that they’ve also taken over the media in the process.

Here’s a look at some of the some of their recent media appearances.

Some of the most vocal student activists — Jaclyn Corin, Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind — are on the cover of the current issue of Time.

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

The staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s student paper — Eagle Eye — are guest-editing The Guardian US on Friday and Saturday.

Student journalists from Eagle Eye took over The Guardian for 48 hours, assigning and commissioning more than ten stories (including an exclusive interview with Bernie Sanders, and a very nice letter from George Clooney in which he declined to be interviewed). Eleven of the students will also be contributing to The Guardian’s coverage of the March for Our Lives on Saturday.

Teen Vogue dedicated its latest cover to gun violence at schools, with González writing the powerful cover story.

The most unfortunate headline I’ve ever published on @TeenVogue: How to Survive a School Shooting.



We researched lockdown drill protocol — a norm for America’s children — to bring you this video. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/aBy6hZSccE — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 23, 2018

The teens recently appeared on 60 Minutes, where they spoke about the movement and how their lives have changed since becoming such visible activists. They also discussed Trump’s support of a proposal to arm teachers (González called the issue “stupid”) and the death threats they’ve received.

The students are also all over morning TV, including the Today show:

Good Morning America:

and CBS This Morning:

New York’s Lisa Miller also spent time with the survivors as they plotted their revolution, for a feature that appeared in a recent issue of the magazine.

The March for Our Lives will take place on Saturday in Washington, D.C., along with more than 800 sister marches across the world. The event was organized by the student survivors of the shooting — many of whom will be attending the D.C. event. You can follow the Cut’s coverage of the march here.