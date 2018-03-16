Parkland Shooting Survivor Explains Why Arming Teachers Is ‘Stupid’

Photo: CBS

After surviving the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 of her peers, student Emma González has emerged as one of the most vocal activists in the fight for gun control. And in an upcoming 60 Minutes segment, she shares her thoughts on the proposals to arm teachers — which President Trump has supported, even suggesting that educators who carry guns could be rewarded with bonuses.

González calls the issue “stupid,” elaborating first on the financial constraints of such a plan. “First of all, Douglas ran out of paper for, like, two weeks in the school year, and now all a sudden they have $400 million to pay for teachers to get trained to arm themselves?” she says. “Really? Really?”

“If you’re a teacher and you have a gun, do you keep it in a lockbox or do you carry it on your person?” González continues. “If the teacher dies and a student who’s a good student is able to get the gun are they now held responsible to shoot the student who’s come into the door? I’m not happy with that.”

