Pat McGrath Brought Back Her Glittery Lip Kits

Back in 2016, Pat McGrath released her instantly popular Lust 004 glitter lip kits that sold out faster than you can say, “Mother, take all my money.” Since glitter hasn’t gone anywhere, and McGrath covered models’ lips with it for the Maison Margiela fall 2018 runway show, now is as good a time as any for McGrath to bring back her iconic lip kits. Today, McGrath rereleased her Lust 004 lipsticks and accompanying glitter pots for everyone who’s been trying to find a worthy alternative the past couple of years.

The Lust 004 line includes lip-kit singles that come in shades of deep red wine, blackish purple, and two nude shades. They also come with matching glitter pots filled with micro-fine flecks to dab on top of the lipstick for multidimensional shimmer. If deciding on one single shade is too much commitment — it can be since there’s no telling when Mother will bring them back — then the mid-range lip kit bundles, which include two of the lipstick shades, a clear gloss, and two glitter pots, might be the safest choice. One bundle is called Flesh and has the two nude shades, while the Bloodwine bundle includes the two deep red and purple shades. The third bundle, Vermillion Venom, looks like a brighter, more vibrant Bloodwine kit.

Now, if both the single and bundle options won’t satisfy your Lust 004 thirst, McGrath made an “Everything Kit,” which has all six matte lipstick shades, four glitter pots, and the clear gloss to last until she, hopefully, brings them back again or adds them to her permanent collection.

The lip kits are available now on the Pat McGrath Labs website, but probably won’t be for much longer.

