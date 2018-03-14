Radical Beauty: Benny Harlem and the World’s Tallest Hair
Benny Harlem has big hair. We’re talking one-of-a-kind, record-busting big — this year, he entered the Guinness World Records as the title holder for “tallest high top fade.”
His 20.5-inch-tall ‘do is the result of 13 years of meticulous cultivation. Harlem’s passed on his predilection for big hair to his daughter, 9-year-old Jaxyn, and the both of them have achieved cult Instagram status that currently tops 450,000 followers.
In the final episode of Radical Beauty, Harlem divulges his struggle with a codeine addiction, his redemption as a father, and — of course — his awe-inspiring hair.
Watch Now
