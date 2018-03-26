Photo: Emman Montalvan

It’s been a long time coming, but everyone’s favorite eco-conscious brand, Reformation, will finally offer extended sizes on its website starting today. For seasons now, the L.A.-based label has been a go-to for trendy and sexy clothes with a sustainable spin, but the sizing has always been pretty limited. Now, it will offer select styles up to sizes 22 and 3x through a collaboration with model Ali Tate Cutler.

The collection includes kitschy two-piece sets, seductive thigh-skimming wrap dresses, and pretty much everything else that’s already on your summer wish list. While the sizing doesn’t include a totally robust range of plus sizes (many plus-size retailers offer up to size 28), it’s a step in the right direction from a cult brand. Several pieces have already sold out, so we’d advise to jump on it while there’s still time. Scroll below to shop all of the styles.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.