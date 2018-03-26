Reformation Is Finally Offering Extended Sizing

By
Photo: Emman Montalvan

It’s been a long time coming, but everyone’s favorite eco-conscious brand, Reformation, will finally offer extended sizes on its website starting today. For seasons now, the L.A.-based label has been a go-to for trendy and sexy clothes with a sustainable spin, but the sizing has always been pretty limited. Now, it will offer select styles up to sizes 22 and 3x through a collaboration with model Ali Tate Cutler.

The collection includes kitschy two-piece sets, seductive thigh-skimming wrap dresses, and pretty much everything else that’s already on your summer wish list. While the sizing doesn’t include a totally robust range of plus sizes (many plus-size retailers offer up to size 28), it’s a step in the right direction from a cult brand. Several pieces have already sold out, so we’d advise to jump on it while there’s still time. Scroll below to shop all of the styles.

