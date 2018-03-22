New Report Finds Twitter Violates Women’s Human Rights

Photo: AntonioGuillem/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amnesty International put out a report this week entitled “#ToxicTwitter: Violence and abuse against women online.” It analyzes what it is like to be a woman on Twitter and takes a closer look at the ways the platform fails to protect women against violence and abuse. Spoiler alert: It’s all bad.

“The violence and abuse many women experience on Twitter has a detrimental effect on their right to express themselves equally, freely and without fear,” the study says. “Instead of strengthening women’s voices, the violence and abuse many women experience on the platform leads women to self-censor what they post, limit their interactions, and even drives women off Twitter completely.” To put it more bluntly, Amnesty International published a giant study detailing what most women who actively use Twitter could have already told you: Twitter can be a hostile and dangerous place if you’re not a man.

Conducted with 86 subjects over 14 months, the study is eight chapters long and details a number of instances in which women and nonbinary people faced hate speech, violence, and threats on Twitter. A women’s-rights activist said she was told to drink floor polish after criticizing an actor in an Amazon ad. “I get harassment as a woman and I get the extra harassment because of race and being a black woman. They will call white women a ‘c*nt’ and they’ll call me a ‘n*gger c*nt’. Whatever identity they can pick they will pick it and use it against you,” journalist Imani Gandy said.

Twenty-three percent of women surveyed in eight countries by Amnesty in 2017 said they had faced “online abuse or harassment at least once.” Over half of that percentage said their attacker was a stranger. “Some of the things that have been put on Twitter about me have had people say they know where I live, I’ve had people say that they’ll be outside my work, I’ve had people not just threaten me but also say things that, you know, are clearly veiled threats against my family,” journalist Allison Morris said of the threats she had received. The case studies go on and on. “The assertion that Twitter is consciously unengaged with human rights issues is an unfair representation not just of the facts, but of the ethos of our dedicated teams, and the core mission of the company,” a Twitter representative told Select All.

The study’s final chapter offers Amnesty’s solutions to fixing Twitter for women. (Twitter’s representative told Select All the company agrees with “many” of the recommendations.) Suggestions include getting Twitter to be more transparent with data and information about the prevalence of violence on the platform. Another is fixing reporting structures to have “consistent application and better response to complaints of violence and abuse.” And having Twitter take a more active role in teaching users about how to use existing privacy and safety features — think muting and blocking and keyword filtering — for a better experience online. Decent suggestions Twitter might consider taking to heart the next time it decides to create a tone-deaf ad centered on female empowerment. Pretty sure any woman or nonbinary person would much prefer stricter enforcement of Twitter’s rules to a celebrity-filled commercial, no matter how good the spoken-word poem was.

Update, March 21, 2018, 2:41 p.m.: This post has been updated to include a statement from Twitter. The full statement has been included below.