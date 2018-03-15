We Road Tested Glossier’s New Eye Shadow

Lidstar Herb

Like most women, all I want to do is be a little bit more like Beyoncé. When I found out she wore Glossier’s Lidstar to the Grammys, I was floored. I can’t pull off that leather beret, but as a pretty die-hard Glossier-product user, I felt certain I could apply a metallic eye shadow and call myself Queen Bey (in my mirror, to myself).

I chose Herb, both for the pretty green-gold hue and because it shared a name with the only thing I love more than Beyoncé’s cover of the Prince song “The Beautiful Ones.” First off, I must say that I love the packaging. It’s like a little test-tube shot (another thing I love) and unlike an eye-shadow palette, it’s easy to throw in a bag to apply, should you be going to a party or a Beyoncé-related event after work. I also liked the cream texture; it lasted a long time and didn’t feel particularly heavy.

That, sadly, is the only thing I really liked about this product. Despite the seemingly easy-to-use applicator, I found the product really hard to get right. Too little, and you couldn’t see the shade on my brown skin at all. Too much, and my eyelids looked ashy — did you know that you have to worry about ashy eyelids? Now I do. Overall, the color wasn’t flattering, no matter how many different ways I applied it. The best solution I found was to use it as a thick, jazzy eyeliner, but still, I’ve never felt farther from being Beyoncé in my life — even when I gave up on 22 days vegan on day 1.