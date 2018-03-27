Rihanna Is on a Mission to Bring Back Body Glitter

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

If anyone can turn something into a trend, it’s Rihanna. She made towel wraps a Thing (for certain people). The beauty mogul/musician teased not one, not two, but three products last night. Along with a full-body luminizer in multiple shades, she also debuted a Kabuki brush with pink bristles and a giant pouf covered in body glitter.

The fluffy, glittery sphere (complete with a bow) is called the Fairy Bomb, and will most likely be available soon from Fenty Beauty. It looks like something teens would have loved in the early aughts, and we are here for it. Rihanna’s beauty line is already known for killer highlighters — why not extend it to the rest of the body. In the words of Rihanna, “Shine bright like a diamond.” We should have seen this one coming.