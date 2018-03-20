Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is an International Scrunchie Shopper

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

More than one woman could pen a memoir called The Scrunchie Chronicles. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a longtime wearer of collars, gloves, and scrunchies for years. In a piece about her favorite cushiony hair ties for the WSJ, the 85-year-old clarified that it’s never been a trend for her. “My scrunchie collection is not as large as my collar and glove collections, but scrunchies are catching up.”

Like a true discerning collector, the most mature Supreme Court member knows that scrunchie quality matters and not all scrunchies are equally made. In fact, she has favorite scrunchie-shopping cities — and will not hesitate to travel for a good one. “My best scrunchies come from Zurich. Next best, London, and third best, Rome,” she told the newspaper.

Congratulations to Switzerland on creating a masterful and sturdy hair accessory that navigates the fine balance between cloth and elastic (and it’s a relief that Paris isn’t continuing to win every beauty honor). It’s nice to see that scrunchies exist outside of Perry Street. May the 107th Supreme Court Justice’s collection ever-multiply and be fruitful to include “dissent” scrunchies and “majority opinion” ones too. Maybe the new ones in silk would be great for “striking things down.”