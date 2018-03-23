The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

What Iris Apfel Learned About Eating From Living In Italy

The fashion icon discussed eating habits influenced by a cholera epidemic.

12 mins ago

Why 4 Women Are Suing Bill O’Reilly for Defamation

Former Fox News anchor Laurie Dhue says O’Reilly defamed her when he denied the sexual-harassment claims against him.

20 mins ago

My Favorite Anti-Anxiety Treatment Is Online Shopping

Which is exactly why I had to stop.

12:09 p.m.

Did Norman Mailer’s Official Biographer Forget the Writer Stabbed His Wife?

“He … had a complex relationship with women.”

11:44 a.m.

Craigslist’s Legendary Personals Section Shuts Down

A bill focused on sex-trafficking online left the site little choice.

11:38 a.m.

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Shedding for the Wedding, Thanks to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is helping him get his “soldier body” back.

11:34 a.m.

31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Prada to Lululemon

Including a straw bag Beyoncé once carried that’s now 68 percent off.

11:25 a.m.

Teen Girl Targeted by Ex in Maryland School Shooting Dies

Sixteen-year-old Jaelyn Willey was taken off life support after she was pronounced brain dead.

11:20 a.m.

You Don’t Have to Read the Book Before You Watch the Movie

It’s not necessary.

10:49 a.m.

The Parkland Student Survivors Have Taken Over Media

In the days leading up to the March for Our Lives, they’re everywhere.

10:43 a.m.

Nobody Handles Twitter Trolls Better Than Stormy Daniels

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe)”

10:36 a.m.

Getting Laid Off Taught Me How to Cope With Breakups

The two grieving processes look a lot alike.

10:30 a.m.

Read Kris Van Assche’s First Interview Since Leaving Dior

The designer opens up to Document Journal.

10:15 a.m.

Finally, XXX Deep-Sea Anglerfish Porn Is Here

Scientists have captured video of the species mating for the very first time.

9:58 a.m.

Cardi B Is Demanding Answers About Her Taxes

“When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates on what they’re doing with your donation.”

9:24 a.m.

Meghan Markle and Her Messy Bun Go to Northern Ireland

With Prince Harry.

8:47 a.m.

Ex-Playboy Model Says Donald Trump Tried to Pay Her After Sex

Trump reportedly said she was “really special” when she turned down the money.

8:00 a.m.

My Favorite Show on TV Is About a Bunch of Finance Dudes

I simply can’t get enough of Billions.

8:00 a.m.

I Wish I Were Martha Stewart’s Best Friend

We need to talk about Kevin.

7:15 a.m.

I Made Donald Trump’s Favorite Meat Loaf and Now All My Colleagues Hate Me

Apparently, only the president can force people to eat baked meat.