31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Prada to Lululemon

By

We covered lots of great sales this week — Canada Goose coats, COS dresses, fancy dog accessories, expensive-looking accent chairs from Walmart, a Madewell backpack — but turns out there are even more great sales we didn’t get to. Which is where this, our weekly roundup comes in. Below, the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins.

Michael by Michael Kors Chain Neck A-Line Dress
$88 (was $195, now 55% off)

This sweet little Michael by Michael Kors black dress features a cool chain collar.

$88 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Michael by Michael Kors Dot-Print Jumpsuit
$116 (was $155, now 25% off)

Also from Michael by Michael Kors: a festive polka-dotted jumpsuit, perfect for spring.

$116 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Moleskine Date Book
$15 (was $30, now 50% off)

2018 is up and running, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start a new planner. This one, from Moleskine, is 50 percent off.

$15 at Neiman Marcus
Prada Velvet Mary Jane Pump
$292 (was $650, now 55% off)

These velvet Mary Janes from Prada won’t ever go out of style.

$292 at Neiman Marcus
Y-3 Sneakers
$120 (was $284, now 58% off)

Over at Yoox, a whole bunch of goodies are an extra 35 percent off their already on-sale price. First up, these Y-3 sneakers with a nice pop of blue and mint.

$120 at Yoox
See by Chloé Sandals
$143 (was $339, now 58% off)

Next up: These See by Chloé sparkly sandals featuring a solid wooden heel.

$143 at Yoox
George J. Love Checked Shirt
$42 (was $99, now 58% off)

A fun gingham number from Yoox’s Italian-made house line George J. Love.

$42 at Yoox
The North Face Hot Shot Backpack
$65 (was $99, now 34% off)

There are a zillion clever pockets as well as a padded laptop sleeve in this compact North Face backpack.

$65 at Spring
Waggo Stripey Soiree Circle Dog Bed
$78 (was $128, now 39% off)

This is one of the more handsome dog beds we’ve seen in a while. (For more dog beds on sale, click here.)

$78 at Spring
COS Cropped Flare-Leg Trousers
$68 (was $135, now 50% off)

Yesterday, we wrote about all the wonderful dresses that were 50 percent off at COS, but that’s not to say there aren’t other wonderful COS things on sale. Case in point, these black pants that are cropped at exactly the right spot that we think they should be cropped.

$68 at Spring
Ouai Volume Spray
$21 (was $26, now 19% off)

This Volume Spray from Ouai, the culty hair-care line founded by the Kardashian-adjacent Jen Atkin, is meant to be “a push-up bra for your hair.” This is discounted as part of Urban Outfitters’ one-day-only, sitewide 20 percent off beauty sale. Other Strat favorites on sale include Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water, Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum, and good ol’ Sunday Riley’s Good Genes.

$21 at Urban Outfitters
Moncler Mirtus Floral Print Down Jacket
$636 (was $1,590, now 60% off)

Last week, we were shocked to see a Moncler puffer on sale. This week, we were shocked again to see several more: including this lovely floral jacket that’s a whopping 60 percent off.

$636 at Nordstrom
Moncler Bradford Two-Tone Finished Puffer Jacket
$731 (was $975, now 25% off)

There’s also this men’s two-tone down bomber that’s a perfect March or April jacket.

$731 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Frye Joan Campus Platform Mule
$139 (was $278, now 50% off)

These platform Frye mules would look great with a pair of cropped, flared pants.

$139 at Nordstrom
Madewell Rib Knit Bralette
$15 (was $30, now 50% off)

This comfy rib-knit bralette from Madewell also comes in a muted pink and tan.

$15 at Nordstrom
BKR Lip Print 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$20 (was $40, now 50% off)

Those who have BKR water bottles tend to be obsessed with their BKR water bottles. This one, which is 50 percent off, features some sassy lips.

$20 at Nordstrom
Kerstin Florian Caviar Eye Crème
$84 (was $120, now 30% off)

This Kerstin Florian Caviar Eye Crème is meant to smooth out those pesky lines around your eyes, as well as decrease puffiness. And yes, it contains a tiny bit of actual caviar. (For more of our favorite eye creams, click here.)

$84 at Nordstrom
Hunter Original Tour Packable Rain Boot
$105 (was $150, now 30% off)

Rainy season is nigh, and you’ll want some classic Hunter rain boots to keep your feet dry. These ones are “packable,” meaning they “can be squashed, rolled, and folded into submission.”

$105 at Zappos
Better Homes & Gardens Large Stacking Wire Basket, Bronze — 3 Pack
$18 (was $22, now 18% off)

In the spirit of Get It Together Week, store your scallions, garlic, and red-leaf lettuce (or, anything really) in this stately wire basket.

$18 at Walmart
Step2 Euro Edge Kitchen
$120 (was $230, now 48% off)

This “European”-style play kitchen (which won a European Product Design Award) comes with a Miele-style sink with a gooseneck faucet, an LED-lit fridge, and a glass-top stove.

$120 at Walmart
Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag in Palm/Black
$41 (was $129, now 68% off)

Because straw-bag season is upon us. And because Beyoncé has one.

$41 at Need Supply
Diane von Furstenberg Cropped Woven T-shirt
$137 (was $221, now 38% off)

Diane von Furstenberg just added a ton of stuff to its sale section, like this cropped silk top adorned with delicate red flowers.

$137 at DVF
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Collared Faux Fur Jacket
$329 (was $548, now 40% off)

For those looking to get in on the faux-fur cropped-jacket wagon, look no further.

$329 at DVF
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Tote
$149 (was $248, now 40% off)

There’s something a little ’90s Delia’s catalogue (in a great way) about this nylon tote.

$149 at DVF
Diane von Furstenberg Zip-Around Wallet
$89 (was $148, now 40% off)

As the proud owner of a DVF wallet, we can say that DVF makes excellent wallets! This pink zip-around is a lot cheaper than very similar-looking ones from Comme des Garçons.

$89 at DVF
Japonesque Kumadori Lipstick
$13 (was $22, now 41% off)

This Japonesque lipstick is made from Tsubaki oil, which means it goes on creamy.

$13 at Ulta
Dansk Lotta Elope 10.5-Inch Dinner Plate in Teal
$10 (was $13, now 23% off)

We love this groovy Dansk plate. And we love that it’s only $10.

$10 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Jack Mason Denver Legacy Shave Kit
$40 (was $145, now 72% off)

Jack Mason, a Texas-based leather-goods line founded by two friends, is responsible for this classic Dopp kit.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
& Other Stories Patent Leather Chelsea Boot
$97 (was $195, now 50% off)

You will never not find a use for a pair of patent-leather Chelsea boots.

$97 at & Other Stories
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise 7/8 Tight
$69 (was $98, now 30% off)

These high-rise 7/8 leggings (meant for yoga or the gym) from Lululemon are in a very eye-popping shade of cobalt.

$69 at Lululemon
Canada Goose Hybridge Lite Vest
Photo: 18-01-12 chaneldeleongomez AM3 B3 jentricolello W
$316 (was $395, now 20% off)

We highlighted a bunch of Canada Goose coats on sale earlier this week, and it looks like since then Shopbop added this vest to the mix.

$316 at Shopbop

