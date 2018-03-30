31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to COS

A bunch of the sales we covered this week are still ongoing — the Dermstore skin-care sale, the H&M overstock sale — but in the meantime, here are our picks for the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins. Highlights? A polka-dotted Kate Spade bag, Adriana Lima’s favorite suitcase, and a whole bunch of striped shirts.

Haerfest Two Handle Tote
Haerfest Two Handle Tote
$179 (was $275, now 35% off)

This classic black canvas tote (with leather straps) comes courtesy of New York–based brother-brother designers Haerfest. It’d make a great work bag.

$179 at Revolve
Joie Bernette Sweatshirt
Joie Bernette Sweatshirt
$89 (was $148, now 40% off)

This sweet little Joie sweatshirt is embroidered with a cherry.

$89 at Orchard Mile
Ralph Lauren Home Rl Palmer Bed Blanket
Ralph Lauren Home Rl Palmer Bed Blanket
$59 (was $185, now 68% off)

For a mere $59, this Ralph Lauren throw blanket (shown at the foot of the bed) will help your bedroom look a little bit more like this one.

$59 at Spring
Nike Classic Cortez
Nike Classic Cortez
$53 (was $70, now 24% off)

Can we interest you in some very-on-trend Nike Cortezes?

$53 at Spring
COS Cropped Oversized Shirt
COS Cropped Oversized Shirt
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)

A perfect crisp, white work shirt from COS.

$45 at Spring
Equipment Daphne Button-Down Silk Shirt
Equipment Daphne Button-Down Silk Shirt
$142 (was $238, now 40% off)

Another good white work shirt from Equipment with some oversize cuffs.

$142 at Neiman Marcus
Kate Spade Musical Dots Bag
Kate Spade Musical Dots Bag
$81 (was $229, now 65% off)

We hate the word whimsical. But that’s what this fun polka-dotted Kate Spade cross-body bag is.

$81 at Spring
Adidas Classic Backpack
Adidas Classic Backpack
$35 (was $50, now 30% off)

$35 is a very good price for this fun Adidas backpack.

$35 at Spring
French Connection Caballo Lace Flare Skirt
French Connection Caballo Lace Flare Skirt
$125 (was $178, now 30% off)

If you have any spring or summer weddings on the horizon, this lacy floral skirt and top set from French Connection is a lovely option.

$125 at Spring
French Connection Caballo Lace Top
$83 (was $118, now 30% off)
$83 at Spring
Adesso Astor 61-Inch Floor Lamp in Antique Brass
Adesso Astor 61-Inch Floor Lamp in Antique Brass
$125 (was $201, now 38% off)

A very stately brass floor lamp with a black marble base.

$125 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Lululemon Align Crop 19” Leggings
Lululemon Align Crop 19” Leggings
$69 (was $88, now 22% off)

These cropped yoga leggings (just in time for spring) are made with sweat-wicking “Nulu” fabric.

$69 at Lululemon
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong 3 Pack
Photo: 17-10-06 Accessories AM1 B1 dylanremis W
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong 3 Pack
$38 (was $54, now 30% off)

Can’t go wrong with a three-pack of Hanky Panky thongs.

$38 at Shopbop
Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 2 Pound Automatic Breadmaker
Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 2 Pound Automatic Breadmaker
$40 (was $70, now 43% off)

This well-reviewed bread-maker (it has over 1,000 reviews on Walmart) comes with a handy gluten-free setting.

$40 at Walmart
Yamazaki Home Tosca Metal Basket
Yamazaki Home Tosca Metal Basket
$32 (was $35, now 9% off)

It’s hard to get excited about storage baskets, but these ones are really nice!

$32 at Walmart
Baxton Studio Harlow Mid-Century Modern Scandinavian Style Wood 6-Drawer Storage Dresser
Baxton Studio Harlow Mid-Century Modern Scandinavian Style Wood 6-Drawer Storage Dresser
$288 (was $403, now 29% off)

We noted the other day that there are a lot of surprisingly nice accent chairs on sale at Walmart; turns out, there are a lot of surprisingly nice bureaus on sale there, too.

$288 at Walmart
Aurélie Bidermann Necklace
Aurélie Bidermann Necklace
$245 (was $495, now 51% off)

A true “statement necklace” from Aurélie Bidermann.

$245 at Yoox
Raden A22 22-Inch Charging Wheeled Carry-On
Raden A22 22-Inch Charging Wheeled Carry-On
$198 (was $295, now 33% off)

Adriana Lima’s favorite suitcase, from Raden, comes with a GPS (so you can track your luggage) as well as a phone charger. The 28-inch version is on sale, too.

$198 at Nordstrom
Vince Single Pleat Pull-On Trousers
Vince Single Pleat Pull-On Trousers
$158 (was $395, now 60% off)

No one will be able to tell that these velvet pull-on trousers from Vince don’t have a fly.

$158 at Nordstrom
Eberjey Noor Lace-Trim Short Pajama Set
Eberjey Noor Lace-Trim Short Pajama Set
$85 (was $122, now 30% off)

It’s about time to swap out your flannel pj’s for these shorties from Eberjey.

$85 at Neiman Marcus
Kule Crewneck Long-Sleeve Striped Cotton Top
Kule Crewneck Long-Sleeve Striped Cotton Top
$74 (was $98, now 24% off)

Tops by Kule, makers of Leandra Medine’s go-to striped tees, are 25 percent off right now at Neiman Marcus.

$74 at Neiman Marcus
Kule Rainey Long-Sleeve Cashmere Combo Top
Kule Rainey Long-Sleeve Cashmere Combo Top
$224 (was $298, now 25% off)

We noticed that Leandra wore this Kule sweater the other day and very much coveted it.

$224 at Neiman Marcus
Stateside Boat Neck Stripe Top
Stateside Boat Neck Stripe Top
$38 (was $82, now 54% off)

While we’re on the subject of striped things, we are deeply obsessed with this button-strewn tee from Stateside. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price — which is applied at checkout.)

$38 at Anthropologie
Kenneth Cole New York Faux Sherpa Hooded Jacket
Kenneth Cole New York Faux Sherpa Hooded Jacket
$44 (was $179, now 75% off)

This Kenneth Cole faux-sherpa jacket seems a little … too cheap. But we’re not gonna argue with it!

$44 at Spring
Alternative Apparel Perfect Vintage Organic Pima T-shirt
Alternative Apparel Perfect Vintage Organic Pima T-shirt
$20 (was $38, now 47% off)

Just a simple vintage-style pima-cotton white men’s tee.

$20 at Spring
Theory Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
Theory Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
$114 (was $190, now 40% off)

Another wardrobe staple: a dark-navy V-neck from Theory.

$114 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Diane von Furstenberg Infinity Bracelet
Diane von Furstenberg Infinity Bracelet
$101 (was $168, now 40% off)

According to its description, this DVF bracelet features “two semi-circles of gold-tone brass and black enamel [that] loop together to divine effect.” While that’s a little much, it’s certainly a very nice bracelet!

$101 at DVF
Safavieh Pierre Pouf Ottoman
Safavieh Pierre Pouf Ottoman
$55 (was $159, now 65% off)

If you’re in the market for a somewhat funky ottoman, look no further than this one that’s 65 percent off.

$55 at Saks Off Fifth
Pendleton White Santa Clara Textured Knit Wool Throw
Pendleton White Santa Clara Textured Knit Wool Throw
$132 (was $320, now 59% off)

This cozy merino-wool Pendleton throw will literally match any piece of furniture.

$132 at Nordstrom Rack
True & Co. True Body Front Closure Bra
True & Co. True Body Front Closure Bra
$33 (was $66, now 50% off)

This True & Co. front-closure bra is apparently beloved by pregnant ladies.

$33 at True & Co.
Make Up for Ever Star Lit Liquid
Make Up for Ever Star Lit Liquid
$12 (was $24, now 50% off)

This lightweight Lit Liquid, from Make Up for Ever, “adds sparkling, light-reflective highlights to the eyes and cheeks.”

$12 at Sephora

