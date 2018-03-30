31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to COS

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
A bunch of the sales we covered this week are still ongoing — the Dermstore skin-care sale, the H&M overstock sale — but in the meantime, here are our picks for the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins. Highlights? A polka-dotted Kate Spade bag, Adriana Lima’s favorite suitcase, and a whole bunch of striped shirts.
This classic black canvas tote (with leather straps) comes courtesy of New York–based brother-brother designers Haerfest. It’d make a great work bag.
This sweet little Joie sweatshirt is embroidered with a cherry.
For a mere $59, this Ralph Lauren throw blanket (shown at the foot of the bed) will help your bedroom look a little bit more like this one.
Can we interest you in some very-on-trend Nike Cortezes?
A perfect crisp, white work shirt from COS.
Another good white work shirt from Equipment with some oversize cuffs.
We hate the word whimsical. But that’s what this fun polka-dotted Kate Spade cross-body bag is.
$35 is a very good price for this fun Adidas backpack.
If you have any spring or summer weddings on the horizon, this lacy floral skirt and top set from French Connection is a lovely option.
A very stately brass floor lamp with a black marble base.
These cropped yoga leggings (just in time for spring) are made with sweat-wicking “Nulu” fabric.
Can’t go wrong with a three-pack of Hanky Panky thongs.
This well-reviewed bread-maker (it has over 1,000 reviews on Walmart) comes with a handy gluten-free setting.
It’s hard to get excited about storage baskets, but these ones are really nice!
We noted the other day that there are a lot of surprisingly nice accent chairs on sale at Walmart; turns out, there are a lot of surprisingly nice bureaus on sale there, too.
A true “statement necklace” from Aurélie Bidermann.
Adriana Lima’s favorite suitcase, from Raden, comes with a GPS (so you can track your luggage) as well as a phone charger. The 28-inch version is on sale, too.
No one will be able to tell that these velvet pull-on trousers from Vince don’t have a fly.
It’s about time to swap out your flannel pj’s for these shorties from Eberjey.
Tops by Kule, makers of Leandra Medine’s go-to striped tees, are 25 percent off right now at Neiman Marcus.
We noticed that Leandra wore this Kule sweater the other day and very much coveted it.
While we’re on the subject of striped things, we are deeply obsessed with this button-strewn tee from Stateside. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price — which is applied at checkout.)
This Kenneth Cole faux-sherpa jacket seems a little … too cheap. But we’re not gonna argue with it!
Just a simple vintage-style pima-cotton white men’s tee.
Another wardrobe staple: a dark-navy V-neck from Theory.
According to its description, this DVF bracelet features “two semi-circles of gold-tone brass and black enamel [that] loop together to divine effect.” While that’s a little much, it’s certainly a very nice bracelet!
If you’re in the market for a somewhat funky ottoman, look no further than this one that’s 65 percent off.
This cozy merino-wool Pendleton throw will literally match any piece of furniture.
This True & Co. front-closure bra is apparently beloved by pregnant ladies.
This lightweight Lit Liquid, from Make Up for Ever, “adds sparkling, light-reflective highlights to the eyes and cheeks.”
