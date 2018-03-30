31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to COS

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

A bunch of the sales we covered this week are still ongoing — the Dermstore skin-care sale, the H&M overstock sale — but in the meantime, here are our picks for the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins. Highlights? A polka-dotted Kate Spade bag, Adriana Lima’s favorite suitcase, and a whole bunch of striped shirts.

Haerfest Two Handle Tote $179 (was $275, now 35% off) This classic black canvas tote (with leather straps) comes courtesy of New York–based brother-brother designers Haerfest. It’d make a great work bag. $179 at Revolve

Joie Bernette Sweatshirt $89 (was $148, now 40% off) This sweet little Joie sweatshirt is embroidered with a cherry. $89 at Orchard Mile

Ralph Lauren Home Rl Palmer Bed Blanket $59 (was $185, now 68% off) For a mere $59, this Ralph Lauren throw blanket (shown at the foot of the bed) will help your bedroom look a little bit more like this one. $59 at Spring

Nike Classic Cortez $53 (was $70, now 24% off) Can we interest you in some very-on-trend Nike Cortezes? $53 at Spring

Equipment Daphne Button-Down Silk Shirt $142 (was $238, now 40% off) Another good white work shirt from Equipment with some oversize cuffs. $142 at Neiman Marcus

Kate Spade Musical Dots Bag $81 (was $229, now 65% off) We hate the word whimsical. But that’s what this fun polka-dotted Kate Spade cross-body bag is. $81 at Spring

Adidas Classic Backpack $35 (was $50, now 30% off) $35 is a very good price for this fun Adidas backpack. $35 at Spring

French Connection Caballo Lace Flare Skirt $125 (was $178, now 30% off) If you have any spring or summer weddings on the horizon, this lacy floral skirt and top set from French Connection is a lovely option. $125 at Spring

French Connection Caballo Lace Top $83 (was $118, now 30% off) $83 at Spring

Adesso Astor 61-Inch Floor Lamp in Antique Brass $125 (was $201, now 38% off) A very stately brass floor lamp with a black marble base. $125 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Lululemon Align Crop 19” Leggings $69 (was $88, now 22% off) These cropped yoga leggings (just in time for spring) are made with sweat-wicking “Nulu” fabric. $69 at Lululemon

Photo: 17-10-06 Accessories AM1 B1 dylanremis W Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong 3 Pack $38 (was $54, now 30% off) Can’t go wrong with a three-pack of Hanky Panky thongs. $38 at Shopbop

Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 2 Pound Automatic Breadmaker $40 (was $70, now 43% off) This well-reviewed bread-maker (it has over 1,000 reviews on Walmart) comes with a handy gluten-free setting. $40 at Walmart

Yamazaki Home Tosca Metal Basket $32 (was $35, now 9% off) It’s hard to get excited about storage baskets, but these ones are really nice! $32 at Walmart

Baxton Studio Harlow Mid-Century Modern Scandinavian Style Wood 6-Drawer Storage Dresser $288 (was $403, now 29% off) We noted the other day that there are a lot of surprisingly nice accent chairs on sale at Walmart; turns out, there are a lot of surprisingly nice bureaus on sale there, too. $288 at Walmart

Aurélie Bidermann Necklace $245 (was $495, now 51% off) A true “statement necklace” from Aurélie Bidermann. $245 at Yoox

Vince Single Pleat Pull-On Trousers $158 (was $395, now 60% off) No one will be able to tell that these velvet pull-on trousers from Vince don’t have a fly. $158 at Nordstrom

Eberjey Noor Lace-Trim Short Pajama Set $85 (was $122, now 30% off) It’s about time to swap out your flannel pj’s for these shorties from Eberjey. $85 at Neiman Marcus

Stateside Boat Neck Stripe Top $38 (was $82, now 54% off) While we’re on the subject of striped things, we are deeply obsessed with this button-strewn tee from Stateside. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price — which is applied at checkout.) $38 at Anthropologie

Kenneth Cole New York Faux Sherpa Hooded Jacket $44 (was $179, now 75% off) This Kenneth Cole faux-sherpa jacket seems a little … too cheap. But we’re not gonna argue with it! $44 at Spring

Diane von Furstenberg Infinity Bracelet $101 (was $168, now 40% off) According to its description, this DVF bracelet features “two semi-circles of gold-tone brass and black enamel [that] loop together to divine effect.” While that’s a little much, it’s certainly a very nice bracelet! $101 at DVF

Safavieh Pierre Pouf Ottoman $55 (was $159, now 65% off) If you’re in the market for a somewhat funky ottoman, look no further than this one that’s 65 percent off. $55 at Saks Off Fifth

Pendleton White Santa Clara Textured Knit Wool Throw $132 (was $320, now 59% off) This cozy merino-wool Pendleton throw will literally match any piece of furniture. $132 at Nordstrom Rack

Make Up for Ever Star Lit Liquid $12 (was $24, now 50% off) This lightweight Lit Liquid, from Make Up for Ever, “adds sparkling, light-reflective highlights to the eyes and cheeks.” $12 at Sephora

