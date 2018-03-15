Photo: Ariane Kunze/AP Photo/Alex Lovell/Facebook

Last week, 30-year-old Emily Javier from Camas, Washington, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, with a samurai sword because she suspected he was cheating on her. Lovell survived the brutal attack, and now says the whole thing was a misunderstanding, telling BuzzFeed News he wasn’t cheating on Javier, he was just playing too many video games.

“I was training too hard, it exhausted me,” Lovell said of his intensive video-game training regimen. “I felt bad because she needed the affection. I just couldn’t keep up.”

According to court documents, Javier believed Lovell was cheating on her after she found Tinder on his phone, and saw red hair in their shower drain (Lovell’s hair is brown, and Javier’s is dyed green).

“I was trying to kill him for cheating. That was my purpose,” she reportedly told police.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, March 3. Javier allegedly waited until Lovell had fallen asleep, and then stabbed him with a samurai sword she had purchased at the mall a few days before. Lovell said he only survived thanks to his knowledge of Wing Chun — a Chinese martial art he told Buzzfeed he became “obsessed with” after watching the kung fu movie Ip Man.

“I’ve been indirectly preparing myself for this night my whole life,” he explained. “I didn’t freeze. The Wing Chun came out. I was able to stand on a knee that was just almost chopped in half and a foot that was hanging on by a thread.”

Lovell said he was able to convince Javier to stop attacking him and call the cops, and that he had forgiven her. He also explained that the red hairs in the shower were his dogs, and that he had never been particularly successful on dating apps.

“I’m not a model or 6’3”. Tall dudes slay Tinder. Everyone knows that.”

