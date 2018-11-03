Saturday Night Live Made Robert Mueller Into The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr., one of the most boring and most loathsome Bachelors, truly gave the last season of the show “the most dramatic ending in Bachelor history.” Naturally, Saturday Night Live dedicated a sketch to his and Becca K.’s painful breakup — except Arie was not himself, but instead special counsel Robert Mueller.

In this cold open, Mueller (Kate McKinnon) sat down with Becca (Cecily Strong), lamenting that he just couldn’t give her everything that she wants right now.

“So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion?” Strong’s Becca fired back. McKinnon’s Mueller, staying true to Arie’s character, told her that he needed to explore other options — he just couldn’t commit to charging Trump with collusion.

“So that’s it?,” Strong’s Becca yelled. “He’s just going to be president?”

The two continued to go back and forth about obstruction, Stormy Daniels, and “American steel” in what was one of the first clips to successfully simultaneously parody two of the biggest stories in politics and pop culture. Watch the full sketch above.