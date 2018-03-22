Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Austin Mills shot two of his classmates at Great Mills High School in Maryland, just days after a national walkout to protest gun violence. One, a 14-year-old boy, has already been released from the hospital. The other victim, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, sustained much more serious injuries. A police statement from he St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says Willey was targeted because she and the shooter “had a prior relationship which recently ended.”

The news of the shooter’s motivation then brought a multitude of headlines — which, for the most part, appear to be syndicated from the same Associated Press report — about how the shooter was a “lovesick teen.” Many took issue with the word usage, arguing that it minimized the very real and common threat of domestic violence:

STOP DOING THIS. He killed a girl because he wanted her. He's not a cute "lovesick" teen, he's a domestic abuser. https://t.co/Fg1pXWFXKf — Sejal Singh (@Sej_Singh) March 22, 2018

this isn't "lovesick." this is not knowing how to cope with rejection in any other way than violence because he felt entitled to her, which, by the way, is a cornerstone of american masculinity.https://t.co/y2tRhDbcB2 — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) March 22, 2018

it’s incredibly irresponsible for @AP to describe the Maryland school shooter a “lovesick teen.” It romanticises the shooting by fitting the “if she can’t be with me, she can’t be with anybody” mentality, and it doesn’t call it what it actually is: domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/n3AB5iO1ci — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) March 22, 2018

when i was a lovesick teen i wrote sailor moon fan fiction so i can't relate pic.twitter.com/O8FCK2YRVZ — Ziwe (@ziwe) March 22, 2018

Mills was killed by an officer in the encounter, while Willey remains at the hospital in critical condition.