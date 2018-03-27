Photo: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Today in truly no one asked for this, Sean Penn has offered his thoughts on the #MeToo movement via a poem.

The piece, which reportedly goes on for six entire pages, appears as the epilogue in the actor’s just-released debut novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. On their website, Simon & Schuster describes it as a “darkly funny novel about Bob Honey — a modern American man, entrepreneur, and part-time assassin.”

To those who are wondering how a poem about the pervasiveness of sexual harassment might fit into that book: It doesn’t, but it’s there.

In a review of the book she describes as “an exercise in ass-showing, a 160-page self-own,” writer Claire Fallon includes an excerpt of it. It truly has it all: references to accused men, unsolicited criticisms, and the turn of phrase “toddler’s crusade.”

Enjoy, and sorry.