Six New Sephora Products Available for One Month Only

March Madness isn’t just for sports. This month, Sephora is releasing new products, but only for 30 days. Consider this a sprint toward the finish (or checkout) line of some of the best products coming out the month.

The new products are all palettes from best-selling brands like Natasha Denona, Tarte, Benefit, Pat McGrath, Urban Decay, and Violet Voss. While they’re all worth trying out (especially considering you only have a month to do so), there are some that should definitely make it to the end of your Sephora shopping cart bracket.

The Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette includes the brand’s popular blushes and bronzers in cult-favorite shades like Hoola (bronzer) and Dandelion (baby pink blush). Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Bronze Ambition Eye Shadow Palette is also a standout with its six rich copper, charcoal, and gold hues that go on so smoothly you don’t even need a brush.

The Urban Decay Backtalk Eye and Face Palette looks like a rose gold–lover’s dream come true. The palette is divided into two — eye shadows on one side and blush and highlighters on the other — and looks more like a book with a pop-out mirror in the middle. The palette was inspired by the brand’s best-selling lipstick shade, Backtalk (a mauve pink). The remaining four blush and highlighter pans are filled with rose gold, mauve, and peach shades, and the eye shadows come in coordinating hues including reddish browns in matte and metallic finishes.

The last palette is also one of the best values. The Natasha Denona Mini Sunset Eye Shadow Palette, is a pared down version of the legendary 15-shade $129 Sunset palette, which reviewers rave about for its unique, velvety texture. At $25, this is much more affordable with five new shades that can be used for a subtle flash of shimmer or a deep bronzed smoky eye.

With so many great options, choosing which ones will earn you VIB Rouge points will be the hardest part. Just don’t wait until March is over to decide.

Pat McGrath MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition Eye Shadow Palette $55 at Sephora

Violet Voss Like A Boss PRO Eyeshadow Palette $45 at Sephora

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette $42 at Sephora

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.