‘Every Editor’s Favorite’ Skin-Care Brand Is on Sale Right Now

Sometimes you hear about something for the first time and it’s spoken of in such a way that you feel like you’re late to the game. Drunk Elephant’s serum or SK-II essence is one of those things. Another is SkinCeuticals, which, if you look for it, is on the lips of every skin-care fanatic. It’s also notoriously expensive (so much so that one reviewer of Korean beauty on Amazon called Seoul Ceuticals a perfect $16 dupe). But now’s the time if you want to know what all the buzz is about because from now until March 10, Dermstore has SkinCeuticals on sale for 20 percent off with SKINC20.
This is the one to know — grooming writer Barret Wertz called it “every editor’s favorite product” (he uses it every day), while Cut beauty director Kathleen Hou says she was more excited to put it on every morning than drink coffee. After using it down to the very last drop, she bid it farewell thusly: “Good-bye, instantly more taut skin. Good-bye, serum that layered perfectly under all makeup. Good-bye, antioxidant protection. Good-bye to all that — until I get my hands on another bottle.”
A more affordable option if you’re just looking for a toe dip, and Hou is a fan: “[It] has a slight nude tint and won’t flake or pill over all the layers of products I put on underneath.” It comes in a larger four-ounce version, too.
Don’t forget the toner, which restores your skin to the right pH balance after cleansing. Wertz slaps the equalizing version on every morning.
