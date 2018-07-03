‘Every Editor’s Favorite’ Skin-Care Brand Is on Sale Right Now

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Sometimes you hear about something for the first time and it’s spoken of in such a way that you feel like you’re late to the game. Drunk Elephant’s serum or SK-II essence is one of those things. Another is SkinCeuticals, which, if you look for it, is on the lips of every skin-care fanatic. It’s also notoriously expensive (so much so that one reviewer of Korean beauty on Amazon called Seoul Ceuticals a perfect $16 dupe). But now’s the time if you want to know what all the buzz is about because from now until March 10, Dermstore has SkinCeuticals on sale for 20 percent off with SKINC20.

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $27 (was $34, now 21% off) A more affordable option if you’re just looking for a toe dip, and Hou is a fan: “[It] has a slight nude tint and won’t flake or pill over all the layers of products I put on underneath.” It comes in a larger four-ounce version, too. $27 at Dermstore with code: SKINC20

SkinCeuticals Equalizing Toner $27 (was $34, now 21% off) Don’t forget the toner, which restores your skin to the right pH balance after cleansing. Wertz slaps the equalizing version on every morning. $27 at Dermstore with code: SKINC20

