Until recently, photographer Julia Galdo’s Los Angeles backyard overlooked a sunny field and an industrial, abandoned greenhouse. She and her husband never gave the crumbling structure much thought until suddenly — as they prepared to move to a new home in the same neighborhood — Galdo felt artistically moved by the structure. She and her professional partner Cody Cloud, with whom she works as the photography collective JUCO, decided to stage a fashion shoot in the empty building.
They worked with stylist William Graper to stage a striking portfolio of the spring season’s most dramatic clothing, captured under metal ceilings. Model Lotte Van Noort plays the part of an “an unhinged, kooky eccentric” living in a greenhouse, according to Graper. He imagined her as a character with specific fashion interests: “She plays with texture and patterns. She’s not afraid to wear the runway looks like they’re her own.”
Playing off the factory-like atmosphere, Graper assembled a striking array of monochromatic looks that are meant to resemble spring flowers. The big patterns and geometric shapes we’ve seen a lot recentlywere passed up for a sleek white Céline gown,the same color as a calla lily. The David Ferreira dress above is vibrant yellow, like a marigold in full bloom. See the full portfolio below.
Lead Image Credits: David Ferreira dress, price upon request at David Ferreira.