Until recently, photographer Julia Galdo’s Los Angeles backyard overlooked a sunny field and an industrial, abandoned greenhouse. She and her husband never gave the crumbling structure much thought until suddenly — as they prepared to move to a new home in the same neighborhood — Galdo felt artistically moved by the structure. She and her professional partner Cody Cloud, with whom she works as the photography collective JUCO, decided to stage a fashion shoot in the empty building.

They worked with stylist William Graper to stage a striking portfolio of the spring season’s most dramatic clothing, captured under metal ceilings. Model Lotte Van Noort plays the part of an “an unhinged, kooky eccentric” living in a greenhouse, according to Graper. He imagined her as a character with specific fashion interests: “She plays with texture and patterns. She’s not afraid to wear the runway looks like they’re her own.”

Playing off the factory-like atmosphere, Graper assembled a striking array of monochromatic looks that are meant to resemble spring flowers. The big patterns and geometric shapes we’ve seen a lot recently were passed up for a sleek white Céline gown, the same color as a calla lily. The David Ferreira dress above is vibrant yellow, like a marigold in full bloom. See the full portfolio below.

Céline sequin dress, $7,200, baroque pearl earrings, $1,550, and vertical ring, $560, at 870 Madison Ave. Balenciaga brass earring, $350 at 148 Mercer St. Nadine Aysoy crystal ring, price upon request at Balenciaga wool sweater, $1,650 at 660 Madison Ave. Balenciaga green fluid skirt, $1,550, leopard neoprene top, $1,390, brass earring, $350, and clear acrylic earring, $595, all at 148 Mercer St. Nicolas Jebran boots, price upon request at

Nedret Taciroglu sequin dress, price upon request at Balenciaga clear acrylic earring, $595 at 148 Mercer St.

Givenchy pleated dress, $6,990 at Nicolas Jebran boots, price upon request at Balenciaga clear acrylic earring, $595 at 148 Mercer St.

Chanel tweed jacket, $9,500 at 15 E. 57th St. Nadine Aysoy crystal and pearl earring, price upon request at

Michael Kors Collection poplin shirt, $795 at Michael Kors Collection dip-dyed sequin pants, $4,995 at Balenciaga earring, price upon request at 148 Mercer St. Moschino gown, price upon request at 73 Wooster St.

Lead Image Credits : David Ferreira dress, price upon request at David Ferreira.