All You Need Is One Thing to Update Your Closet

By

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.

Thanks to Mansur Gavriel, simple totes with colorful linings have gone from trend to closet staple in the last few years. But we’re noticing that the new crop of bags you’re seeing all over Instagram resembles a close cousin who went to Storm King and decided to go into geometric sculpture. Instead of your standard rectangle, the newest styles come in ovals, squares, and even a pentagon.

As trendy as these sculptural handbags might seem, they’re really easy to wear. Add them to literally anything in your closet and the entire outfit feels fresh again. The best part? Since they’re molded into these shapes, they won’t get mushy and will look crisp and new for years. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites that come in all sizes, shapes, and price points.

Under $100

Faux Leather Colorblocked Handbag
Faux Leather Colorblocked Handbag

Measuring in at 12” x 13”, this is big enough to use for work. Don’t like to tote it by hand? It comes with a cross-body strap too.

$25 at Forever 21
Candy Mini Stitch Tote Bag
Candy Mini Stitch Tote Bag

Try this with a floral dress to give your outfit some edge.

$52 at Topshop
Calla Bucket Bag
Calla Bucket Bag

This is our favorite cheap find that looks super expensive and we’re betting it won’t be in stock for long.

$55 at Topshop

Under $200

LPA Gia Bag
Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1
LPA Gia Bag

What’s warm weather without a fun straw bag?

$198 at Revolve

Under $400

NICO GIANI Adenia mini leather bucket bag
NICO GIANI Adenia mini leather bucket bag

What’s fresher than a crisp white bag? A crisp white bucket bag that’s in a new square shape.

$325 at Net-a-Porter
Clare V. Petit Alistair Supreme in Red
Clare V. Petit Alistair Supreme in Red

If you like to stand out, this is the most artsy looking of the bunch.

$345 at Need Supply Co.
ELIZABETH AND JAMES Market Shopper small faux patent textured-leather tote
ELIZABETH AND JAMES Market Shopper small faux patent textured-leather tote

Go for this one if you like The Row and the Olsen twins’ style but can’t bear to spend four figures.

$345 at Net-a-Porter
STAUD Croc Effect Tote
STAUD Croc Effect Tote

Staud’s bags are super popular and sell out quickly. We obsessed over this bag style in pink and now we’re ready to add this croc to our wishlist.

$375 at Net-a-Porter
Danse Lente Mini Johnny
Danse Lente Mini Johnny

Dangle it from your hand with the striking white strap or wear it hands free across your body.

$380 at Moda Operandi
Mlouye Lantern Bag in Navy
Mlouye Lantern Bag in Navy

Mlouye bags are a favorite around here for their ability to create familiar but unique shaped bags.

$385 at Need Supply Co.
Building Block Cylinder Sling
Building Block Cylinder Sling

How do you make a ladylike purse shape not look fussy and dated? Make it a cylinder.

$395 at Need Supply Co.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

All You Need Is One Thing to Update Your Closet