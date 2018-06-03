Spring Fashion As Seen From Behind

Once again, photographer and artist Erik Madigan Heck offers a fresh perspective on the standard fashion shoot by putting the backs of spring 2018 pieces on display. In turning models around and obscuring their faces, Heck prompts us to refocus our attention on the color, form, and texture of each garment.

And this season had color, form, and texture to spare. Under Heck’s lens, the ornate embroidery of Louis Vuitton comes into focus, the graphic prints of Junya Watanabe read as standalone works of art, and the bold reds of Stella McCartney are rendered deep enough to dive into. The most satisfying images, however, are arguably those that bring to life the floral motifs of Simone Rocha and Marc Jacobs. After a long, dark winter, they remind us what we have to look forward to.

Simone Rocha floral sequin dress, $2,090 at Simone Rocha nude tulle jacket, price upon request at 71 Wooster St. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC silk cocktail dress, $3,900, and red and navy pom-pom, $380 at Calvin Klein Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Louis Vuitton embroidered redingote, embroidered gilet, silk shorts, and ruffled crop top, all price upon request at Louis Vuitton Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

From left: Dolce & Gabbana multicolored silk-blend coat and dress, prices upon request at 717 Fifth Ave. Marc Jacobs sequined one-shoulder polyester jumpsuit, $5,600 at marcjacobs.com. Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs polyester turban, $695 at marcjacobs.com. Giorgio Armani straw hat, $1,995, and silk skirt, $2,295, at 760 Madison Ave. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Balenciaga red cotton car coat $3,200 at 840 Madison Ave. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck Stella McCartney red taffeta dress $2,950 at Neiman Marcus Gigi Burris straw hat, $390 for similar styles Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Left: Fendi multicolored jacquard jacket, $2,900, and skirt, $1,950, at fendi.com. Delpozo raffia headpiece, $600 at delpozo.com. Middle: Junya Watanabe black-and-white Marimekko-print cotton sculptural dress, $1,925 at Comme des Garçons, 520 W. 22nd St. Right: Céline dress. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Left: Proenza Schouler top, for similar styles, Chanel pvc and crossgrain hat, $1,150 at 15 E. 57th St. Middle: Bottega Veneta velvet jumpsuit, $9,700 to order (800) 845-6790. Jennifer Behr silk-satin headwrap and turban, for similar styles. Right: Gucci sequin embroidered silk dress, $17,500 at Gucci Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Dior broderie anglaise cotton dress, $11,000 and crepe georgette shirt, $1,750 at 21 E. 57th St. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

Versace Warhol SS1991 silk embroidered jumpsuit, price upon request at Versace Photo: Erik Madigan Heck