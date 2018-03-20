The 5 Biggest Trends This Spring

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Sure, it might be 35 degrees outside and it may snow today, but guess what? Whether Mother Nature concedes it or not, today is the first day of spring, which means that you’ll be wearing sunglasses and florals before you know it. Below, we’ve rounded up the best trends from the runway, red carpet, and the streets of Fashion Week to take you through spring in style.

Floral Minidresses à la Beyoncé

Sculptural Handbags

Calla Bucket Bag This season, handbags come in the form of squares, cylinders, circles, and pentagons. Just pick your favorite shape from our roundup and throw it on with any outfit to polish up your look. $55 at Topshop

Your New Go-to Sneaker

NikeLab Air Force 1 Metallic Sneakers Forget about Adidas and Vans. Nike’s Air Force 1 has won over the fashion crowd this season, and for good reason: They’re comfortable and relatively affordable. Check out some of our favorite Air Force 1s for spring here. $130 at Net-a-Porter

Teeny, Tiny Sunglasses

Photo: Brown, Indya Vintage Virginia Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses The new “It” shape is easier to pull off than you think. Here’s a guide to figure out which style will look best with your facial structure. $18 at Urban Outfitters

Clear Accessories

Hot Pink Clear PVC Belt Bag If you’re not yet sold on fashion’s new obsession with transparent accessories, look no further than our roundup, which explains how to pull off this trend and why it’s our favorite one this season. $69 at Frankie Shop

