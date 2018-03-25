Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

After learning that adult-film star Stormy Daniels had recorded an interview with 60 Minutes, Donald Trump’s lawyers reportedly attempted to block the segment from airing — an effort that proved to be fruitless. Sunday evening, CBS broadcast Daniels’s highly-anticipated conversation with Anderson Cooper, which lacked major bombshells but was replete with surprising details.

Daniels has only recently started to open up about her alleged affair with Trump and the $130,000 hush payment, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in early January 2018. While Daniels at first denied the sexual encounters, she filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming that the NDA is invalid. In the past month, the adult-film star has become increasingly vocal about what exactly transpired between her and Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006.

While Daniels’s lawyer hinted earlier today that she didn’t bare all in what was her first full-length interview, the 60 Minutes exclusive contained a number of shocking lines. Below, everything we learned from the interview.

She claims Trump changed after she spanked him

Daniels said Trump became “a completely different person” after she famously (and allegedly) spanked him with a copy of Forbes. “He quit talking about himself and he asked me things and I asked him things and it just became like more appropriate,” she said.

Trump supposedly said she reminded him of his daughter

“Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter,” Daniels said Trump told her. It’s safe to assume he was allegedly talking about Ivanka.

And brushed off a question about Melania

Anderson asked Daniels if Trump brought up Melania, who had just given birth to Barron a few months earlier. The adult-film star said that she was the only to ask the President about the existence of a wife or kids — a question that Trump apparently tried to dodge.

“I asked,” Daniels said. “And he brushed it aside, said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even we have separate rooms and stuff.’”

They allegedly had sex only once

While they met later in 2007, during which Trump was allegedly watching “Shark Week” in his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Daniels said they only had sex during the golf tournament in 2006. She said he tried to have sex with her after the initial time, though.

… and it was without a condom

But she said that the decision to forego a condom was consensual.

Trump really wanted her to be on The Apprentice

After allegedly calling her “honey bunch,” Daniels said that Trump asked her during the infamous encounter in 2006, “Would you ever consider going on and — and being a contestant?”

She detailed the conversation: “And I laughed and — and said, ‘NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on.’ It’s, you know, he goes, ‘No, no,’ he goes, ‘That’s why I want you. You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect.’”

Someone allegedly threatened her in front of her daughter

As her lawyer hinted on Morning Joe in mid-March, someone allegedly threatened the adult-film star. On her way to a fitness class, Daniels said a man came up to her car in the parking lot and said, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” She claimed he then looked at her infant daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

She believes she did the right thing

“I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, in my heart, and some people argue that I don’t have one of those, but whatever, that I was doing the right thing,” she told Cooper toward the end of the segment. “I turned down a large payday multiple times because one, I didn’t wanna kiss and tell and be labeled all the things that I’m being labeled now.”

She continued: “I didn’t wanna take away from the legitimate and legal, I’d like to point out, career that I’ve worked very hard to establish. And most importantly, I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she’s being exposed to right now.”