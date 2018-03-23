Nobody Handles Twitter Trolls Better Than Stormy Daniels

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If politics has devolved into a bad reality-TV show, Twitter is the confessional where cast-members go to advance their own narratives, and say things like, “I didn’t come here to make friends.” And no one has mastered the art of the tweet quite like Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, an adult-film actress, screenwriter, and director, has more or less dominated the news cycle since news broke that she was allegedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair with President Trump. And like many of the women who have dared to speak out against the president, Daniels has been the target of widespread ire and condemnation. But Daniels doesn’t seem to mind. Unlike Trump, whose tissue-paper-thin skin leads him to tweet lies about how many people watched his State of the Union address, and about female journalist’s alleged face lifts, Daniels can not only take the garbage people throw at her, she can spin it into gold.

Daniels regularly retweets critics and trolls, and her responses are honest, viciously funny, and wholly unapologetic. When a woman tweeted at her “@StormyDaniels Slut,” Daniels responded simply, “Yes.”

This week, her response to a troll who wrote “@StormyDaniels why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago,” was liked over 205,000 times, and retweeted over 45,000.

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress...People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS...I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

There is nothing Daniels loves more than clapping back at people who try to criticize or discredit her for her career in porn.

Technically, it is my job to get dicks to grow...which I have a pretty good record of doing judging by my long career in front of/behind the camera in porn. I got some cool awards, too! https://t.co/y0VAIpSX3G — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

I was curious about this too. I really question the priorities of someone more worried about the quality of a pornstar than a president. The only decisions I'm really responsible for is what position I want to do next & what color lipgloss best compliments my costar's penis. SMH https://t.co/vntX4wdGKd — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

At least the sewer won't reject you although you're probably used to rejection by now. https://t.co/X5bbmpW0Bq — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

And she will never apologize for enjoying herself.

Does heaven have a maximum dick-taking number? More importantly, does hell have a minimum? Just want to check that my quota is on track. https://t.co/vBauCrsdCP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 15, 2018

Damn it! Hold my beer! https://t.co/OfP0w6QLFH — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 15, 2018

And sometimes, like all humorists, she falls back on a good old DMV joke.

Then you have never been to the DMV https://t.co/6801nKoPyj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 15, 2018

As Rhonda Garelick noted in the Cut, Daniels is the anti-Donald Trump, “gloriously authentic for all her inauthenticity.” Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than on Twitter.

This weekend, Daniels’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper will air on CBS. If her Twitter is anything to go by, it should be interesting.